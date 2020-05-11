Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough’s remains to return to Nova Scotia with Highway of Heroes parade

By Dave Squires Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 2:11 am
Updated May 11, 2020 2:15 am
Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, a Maritime Systems Engineering Officer.
Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, a Maritime Systems Engineering Officer. Department of National Defence

Sub-lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough’s return to Nova Scotia will be honoured with a procession down the province’s Highway of Heroes Monday evening.

The procession will begin at Halifax Stanfield International Airport around 6 p.m. and will be led by military police and the Veterans UN NATO Group “brigade of motorcycles.”

Following the procession, Sub-Lt. Cowbrough will be laid to rest.

Cowbrough, a 23-year-old marine systems engineer from Halifax, was one of six on board the Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone helicopter that crashed off the west coast of Greece in the Ionian Sea on April 29. Her body was the first to be recovered.

READ MORE: Partial remains of Canadian Forces pilot killed in helicopter crash recovered

The helicopter was returning from a training activity at the time of the crash. The aircraft was based on the Canadian Forces frigate HMCS Fredericton, which was deployed as part of a NATO mission called Operation Reassurance.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. DND says the search for remains is continuing.

Canadian ForcesHelicopter CrashDNDCAFcyclonehmcs FrederictonAbbigail Cowbroughhighway of heroesSub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.