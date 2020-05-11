Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough’s remains to return to Nova Scotia with Highway of Heroes parade

Send this page to someone via email

Sub-lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough’s return to Nova Scotia will be honoured with a procession down the province’s Highway of Heroes Monday evening.

The procession will begin at Halifax Stanfield International Airport around 6 p.m. and will be led by military police and the Veterans UN NATO Group “brigade of motorcycles.”

Following the procession, Sub-Lt. Cowbrough will be laid to rest.

Cowbrough, a 23-year-old marine systems engineer from Halifax, was one of six on board the Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone helicopter that crashed off the west coast of Greece in the Ionian Sea on April 29. Her body was the first to be recovered.

The helicopter was returning from a training activity at the time of the crash. The aircraft was based on the Canadian Forces frigate HMCS Fredericton, which was deployed as part of a NATO mission called Operation Reassurance.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. DND says the search for remains is continuing.