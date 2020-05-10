‘The cause is too important’: Family and friends of Tanya Brooks celebrate her life online

Mother’s Day has always been difficult for Vanessa Brooks. It often coincides with the day she lost her sister, Tanya Brooks, a bright mother of five from the Millbrook First Nation in Nova Scotia.

Despite being a mother herself, Brooks often spends the day leading a memorial walk for Tanya, pouring over pictures from their childhood and repeating the same public plea:

“It’s still an open investigation and I implore anybody who’s listening, if they have any information please address it to the Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers,” she said Sunday, the 11th anniversary of Tanya’s death.

READ MORE: ‘Show up’ — Tanya Brooks sparks call to action 10 years after her death

Tanya was killed on May 10, 2009, her body left in the window well of St. Patrick’s-Alexandra School in Halifax. The murder remains unsolved, leaving the family with open wounds, awaiting justice.

Story continues below advertisement

Every year on this anniversary, Brooks holds a memorial march for her sister. Family, friends and supporters sing, drum, light candles and lay tobacco for Tanya, who is remembered as a compassionate woman with an uncanny ability to weather any storm with grace and strength.

Vanessa Brooks looks over her sister Tanya's grave behind their house in Millbrook First Nation, N.S. on Mon. May 6, 2019. The 10-year anniversary of Tanya Brooks' murder is May 10, 2019. . Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

However, this year because of the pandemic, Brooks has opted to hold a virtual vigil. The celebration will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. AST, on the Tanya Jean Brooks Memorial Facebook page.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I’d like for us to light a candle for her, and traditionally in our culture, we’re all going to have Mother’s Day meals and stuff, so maybe if you take a little saucer or plate and put out some spirit food for her, she can have a Mother’s Day feast with the rest of us.”

2:06 Marking 10 years since Tanya Brooks’ death Marking 10 years since Tanya Brooks’ death

The watch party will be filmed from Tanya’s gravesite in Millbrook First Nation, adjacent to the home they shared growing up.

Brooks said she encourages everyone to join as a show of solidarity for Tanya — one of thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada.

READ MORE: Tanya Brooks family takes ‘power back’on 10th memorial walk

But her sister is more than a statistic, Brooks added; her name matters and so do the names of every person Nova Scotia has lost to tragedy in the past three weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“Regardless of a pandemic, as we’ve just recently been hit in Nova Scotia with the 22 victims from Portapique and the six victims with the helicopter crash, and now with baby Dylan being missing, murder doesn’t take a break, killing doesn’t take a break and this can’t take a break.”

“I can’t not do something because the cause is too important, to bring the awareness to my sister.” Tweet This

2:33 10 year anniversary of Tanya Brooks’ murder sees family in limbo, case unsolved 10 year anniversary of Tanya Brooks’ murder sees family in limbo, case unsolved

Members of the public are encouraged to share photos and fond memories of Tanya on the memorial Facebook page and leave their porch lights on overnight on Sunday to guide her home and contrast the darkness of Tanya’s final hours.

“It was a tradition my grandmother had taught me from the time I grew up and we’ve honoured it that way,” Brooks explained.

“In solidarity, I’d like for us to stand because I stand not only for my sister — I stand for my daughters, I stand for mothers and sisters and aunts.” Tweet This

READ MORE: ‘One of a kind’ — comedic couple Greg and Jamie Blair celebrated by family after N.S. shooting

Brooks added that it’s important to acknowledge the violence and complex issues that afflict Indigenous men and boys as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax Regional Police are still investigating Tanya’s case. Anyone with information about her murder is asked to contact them at 902-490-5016 or send an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.