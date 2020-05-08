Child in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in LaSalle

Send this page to someone via email

A child is in hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Montreal’s LaSalle borough.

Police responded to a 911 call at around 4:10 p.m. near the intersection of Danièle and Rouseau streets.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was heading west on Danièle Street when the child was struck while trying to cross the street.

READ MORE: Montreal pedestrians look forward to new safety measures at intersections

The child was rushed to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

“We fear for the child’s life,” said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

Two women, both in their 30s, were also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

READ MORE: Montreal police focusing pedestrian safety campaign on seniors as 9 people killed so far in 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Comtois said one of the women was the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision. Police did not indicate whether the second woman was a bystander, a passenger in the car, or someone connected to the child.

Investigators are at the scene trying to piece together the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Danièle Street is closed between Armel and Rousseau streets to allow for the investigation.

1:54 Coronavirus: Turbulent financial times for Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport Coronavirus: Turbulent financial times for Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport