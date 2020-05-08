Man taken to hospital following apartment fire on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough

One man was transported to hospital following a fire at an apartment building in Peterborough on Friday afternoon.
Firefighters responded around 12:50 p.m. responded to a fire at a building on Lansdowne Street between Lock and Sherburne streets.
Flames were reportedly visible on a balcony at the rear of the building.
One man was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by ambulance with unknown injuries.
The cause of the fire or a damage estimate has not been released.
More to come.
