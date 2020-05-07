Lindsay man charged following investigation into drug trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man has been charged following a drug investigation by municipal police.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, its drug enforcement unit recently launched an investigation after receiving complaints about suspected drug trafficking from a residence on Melbourne Street East.

As part of the investigation, on Tuesday, officers arrested one man leaving the residence. He was allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine.

Stephen William Jackson, 29, of Lindsay was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on July 9.

