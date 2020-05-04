Menu

Canada

Ceremony held aboard navy frigate as remains of recovered victim to be flown home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2020 9:21 am
Crew members aboard HMCS Fredericton pay their respects to the fallen during the vigil for the deceased members of the CH-148 Cyclone accident, in the Mediterranean Sea on May 1, 2020 in this handout photo.
Crew members aboard HMCS Fredericton pay their respects to the fallen during the vigil for the deceased members of the CH-148 Cyclone accident, in the Mediterranean Sea on May 1, 2020 in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canadian Armed Forces, Able Seaman Madison Cross

The crew of a Royal Canadian Navy frigate held a ceremony on Sunday to mark the transfer of the body of one of six personnel who died in a crash of a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter.

The HMCS Fredericton was alongside in Taranto, Italy, after last Wednesday’s incident off the coast of Greece.

A release late Sunday from the military says the body of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough was taken off the ship and will be repatriated.

The military also says the deaths of Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke and Master Corp. Matthew Cousins were recognized during the ceremony.

Cowbrough’s remains are expected to depart Italy on a Canadian military aircraft in the coming days.

The release says there will be a formal ceremony later this week at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario for all six fallen members and to recognize the return of Cowbrough to Canada.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
