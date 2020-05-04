Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Thorold Tunnel closed for 2 weeks for planned construction: MTO

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 8:31 am
Updated May 4, 2020 8:48 am
Ontario's Ministry of Transportation is closing down the Thorold Tunnel for two weeks starting May 4, 2020.
Ontario's Ministry of Transportation is closing down the Thorold Tunnel for two weeks starting May 4, 2020. Google Maps

Ontario has closed the Thorold Tunnel for the next two weeks for planned construction.

The tunnel in Thorold, Ont., is expected to be closed in both directions from May 4 until 18, according to the Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

Highway 58 will be closed in both directions between Davis Road and Pine Street.

READ MORE: Debris crashes down on drivers after truck hits roof of Thorold Tunnel — OPP

The MTO says access to Highway 58 northbound is available via Highway 58 southbound to Niagara Regional Road 20 westbound to Highway 406 northbound.

To reach Highway 58 southbound, drivers will need to get onto Highway 406 southbound to Niagara Regional Road 20 eastbound to Highway 58 northbound.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TrafficMinistry of TransportationMTOOntario Ministry of TransportationThoroldPine StreetHighway 58thorold tunnelcity of thoroldDavis RoadThorold Tunnel constructionThorold Tunnel traffic
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.