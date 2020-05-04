Thorold Tunnel closed for 2 weeks for planned construction: MTO

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario has closed the Thorold Tunnel for the next two weeks for planned construction.

The tunnel in Thorold, Ont., is expected to be closed in both directions from May 4 until 18, according to the Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

Highway 58 will be closed in both directions between Davis Road and Pine Street.

The MTO says access to Highway 58 northbound is available via Highway 58 southbound to Niagara Regional Road 20 westbound to Highway 406 northbound.

To reach Highway 58 southbound, drivers will need to get onto Highway 406 southbound to Niagara Regional Road 20 eastbound to Highway 58 northbound.

