The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 886: 100 years of radio, part 2

You have to admire the cockroach. Gross buggers, yes, but they have been able to survive on this planet for 280 million years. This is a creature that can live for an entire week without its head. Impressive.

But that’s nothing compare to a microscopic animal called a tartigrade. Even though they’re just half a millimetre long, they’re almost impossible to kill. If you try, a tartigrade will say “Hold my beer.”

Scientists have exposed them to the vacuum of space at -271 C, which is absolute zero. Nothing. They’ve been boiled in alcohol. Still nothing. They’ve been subjected to pressures six times that of the bottom of the ocean. They even seem to be impervious to all sorts of radiation exposure. No wonder they’re the only organism to survive the five great extinctions the Earth has seen.

Why am I going on about cockroaches in tartigrades? Because we’re about to get into more of the history of the long-living electronic media there is. Many attempts have been made to kill it, but it’s still here.

This is 100 years of radio, part 2.

