Toronto police charge 80-year-old man with sexual assault, concerned there may be more victims

Toronto police says it is concerned there may be more victims after an 80-year-old man was charged with sexual assault in the city’s downtown core.

Police said at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called for reports of a sexual assault in the Lower Spadina Avenue and Queens Quay West area.

Investigators allege a man approached a woman and attempted to greet her. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the woman told the man it wasn’t allowed and began to walk away.

Police said that’s when the man went up to her again and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

On Wednesday, 80-year-old Sadetin Kopliku was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Investigators said they are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

0430 10:25 Man Arr. In Sxl Asslt Invst., Sadetin Kopliku, 80, Image Rls https://t.co/nD3MvGByRE — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 30, 2020