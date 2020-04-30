Menu

Crime

Toronto police charge 80-year-old man with sexual assault, concerned there may be more victims

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 11:16 am
80-year-old Sadetin Kopliku was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Wednesday.
80-year-old Sadetin Kopliku was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Wednesday. Toronto police handout

Toronto police says it is concerned there may be more victims after an 80-year-old man was charged with sexual assault in the city’s downtown core.

Police said at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called for reports of a sexual assault in the Lower Spadina Avenue and Queens Quay West area.

Investigators allege a man approached a woman and attempted to greet her. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the woman told the man it wasn’t allowed and began to walk away.

READ MORE: 17-year-old in serious condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Police said that’s when the man went up to her again and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

On Wednesday, 80-year-old Sadetin Kopliku was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Investigators said they are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

