Metro Vancouver watering restrictions go into effect Friday

Watering restrictions for Metro Vancouver homeowners go into effect on Friday.

Under Stage 1, residents can water their lawn two mornings per week.

Here are lawn-watering times for residential and non-residential addresses:

Residential addresses

Even-numbered addresses: 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday

Odd-numbered addresses: 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday and Sunday

Non-residential addresses

Even-numbered addresses 1 ­a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday; 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday

Odd-numbered addresses: 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday; 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday

The restrictions are in effect until Oct. 15.

A statement from the City of Vancouver said Tuesday that water restrictions remain important during the COVID-19 crisis as residents are home more often and may “spend more time tending lawns and gardens than other years.”

The most recent snowpack surveys in the Capilano, Seymour and Coquitlam watersheds found slightly lower than average levels for this time of year.

Those reservoir levels are expected to reach 100 per cent by June.