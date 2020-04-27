Photos released after Guelph home was tagged with graffiti twice

Guelph police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a home has been tagged with profanity-laced graffiti twice.
The house, which is located in the Edinburgh and Kortright roads area, was first tagged on April 14 at around 2:20 a.m. Police said profanity was spray-painted on the door and walkway along the side of the home.
It was tagged a second time on April 22 at around 3:30 a.m. Police said again the door and walkway were spray-painted with profanity.
Guelph police have released surveillance photos of a man they’d like to speak with.
Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7146 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
