Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting 1st child together

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together 10 months after getting married.

People confirmed the news of the pregnancy on Saturday, with sources saying the couple wanted to “expand their family as soon as possible” after their wedding in June 2019.

This will be Schwarzenegger’s first child and the second for Pratt, who shares his seven-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt began dating in 2018.

Schwarzenegger is the elder daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. She authored the children’s book Maverick and Me in 2017 and the positive self-image book Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back in 2010.

In December, Pratt called Schwarzenegger “an incredible wife and stepmom” in a post dedicated to her birthday.

“Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life. I don’t know what I’d do without you,” Pratt wrote. “Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream.

“I honestly don’t even want to think about it. You’ve changed my whole world for the better,” Pratt continued. “I’m so grateful to have found you. You’re an incredible wife and stepmom. And I’m so excited to celebrate you all weekend!”

Last June, Pratt posted a photo on Instagram to reveal the couple got married, writing “Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” accompanied by a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand.

“We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives,” Pratt wrote.

“We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once-in-a-lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

There’s no word yet of when Schwarzenegger and Pratt’s baby is due.

