London police hoping to speak with occupants of Porsche SUV seen near scene of north-end crash

London police say officers are looking to speak with individuals who were in a black Porsche SUV “believed to have been in the area” at the time of a serious crash in the city’s northwest on Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation began when police were called to a two-vehicle crash at Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday, police said they received information from witnesses advising that high speed was involved and that there may be another vehicle involved that was not damaged in the collision.

The driver of a Chrysler, a 24-year-old man, was transported to hospital with serious injuries and remains in hospital “with non-life-threatening injuries” as of Friday morning. Two men in the second vehicle, a 54-year-old driver and a 42-year-old passenger, remain in hospital as of Friday morning in critical but stable condition.

Police believe those in the Porsche “may have information in relation to the investigation” and are asking anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them. Police are also seeking any relevant dashcam or surveillance video.