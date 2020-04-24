Menu

Crime

Havelock man charged after drugs, firearms found during traffic stop: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 9:02 am
Peterborough County OPP have charged a man following a traffic stop in Havelock, Ont.
Peterborough County OPP have charged a man following a traffic stop in Havelock, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A Havelock-area man is facing drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Havelock, Ont., by OPP on Thursday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers stopped a vehicle on George Street East, about 35 kilometres east of Peterborough, around 11 a.m.

READ MORE: 3 arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Hiawatha First Nation — OPP

Police allege the driver was in possession of two firearms and drugs.

Cory Holland, 43, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, was arrested and charged with:

  • Two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine and opioid)
  • Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Failure to comply with release order other than to attend court

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 8, OPP said Friday.

