Havelock man charged after drugs, firearms found during traffic stop: Peterborough County OPP

A Havelock-area man is facing drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Havelock, Ont., by OPP on Thursday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers stopped a vehicle on George Street East, about 35 kilometres east of Peterborough, around 11 a.m.

Police allege the driver was in possession of two firearms and drugs.

Cory Holland, 43, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine and opioid)

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Failure to comply with release order other than to attend court

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 8, OPP said Friday.

