Peterborough man charged after 3-hour standoff at east-end motel with police

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces weapons and other charges following a three-hour standoff at a motel on Tuesday, according to police.

Around 4:15 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers, along with the force’s canine and emergency response units, were called to Motel 6 on Lansdowne Street East following reports of an “agitated” man inside a motel room.

Police say that during the incident, the man allegedly brandished a knife, broke a bedroom window and threatened multiple police officers.

Around 7 p.m., the man waved a white cloth and turned himself over to police without incident, according to officers.

As a result of an investigation, David Francis Doyle, 57, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 7, police said on Wednesday afternoon.

