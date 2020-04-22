More women join lawsuit against former Winnipeg fashion mogul Peter Nygard

Send this page to someone via email

More women have come forward to join the lawsuit against former Winnipeg fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

There are now 46 women listed on the complaint against Nygard according to an amended class action lawsuit – which accuses him of rape, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Several of the women are from Winnipeg.

The original civil class action lawsuit was filed in a New York court in February with 10 women listed in the complaint at the time.

None of the allegations against Nygard have been proven in court. He has denied the allegations.

Read the amended complaint:

Nygard stepped down from his company after his Times Square headquarters were raided by the FBI and New York City police.

The lawsuit names Nygard himself, who is the founder and chair of Nygard International Partnership and Nygard Holding Ltd. All three are named in the lawsuit as defendants, with the suit stating his companies were knowing participants in Nygard’s “decades-long sex trafficking scheme.”

Nygard’s lawyer Jay Prober told 680 CJOB in February that the lawsuit was expected but said the viciousness of it was stunning.

Prober named hedge fund billionaire Louis Bacon as being behind the lawsuit and said the pair have been feuding for a decade both in the Bahamas and in New York City.

Prober named hedge fund billionaire Louis Bacon as being behind the lawsuit and said the pair have been feuding for a decade both in the Bahamas and in New York City.

Bacon has not responded to repeated requests for comment.