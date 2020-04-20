Suspended Peterborough driver charged with dangerous driving in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces multiple charges, including dangerous driving, following a reported crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers responded to a call about a suspected impaired driver on Simcoe Street about 12 kilometres west of Little Britain.

OPP were informed a vehicle entered and then exited a ditch near the hamlet of Sonya and proceeded northbound on Simcoe.

Police located the damaged vehicle in the village of Woodville. The driver was arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, Shane Walsh, 39, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with driving while under suspension, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while prohibited and possession of a Schedule I substance.

The vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for 45 days.

Walsh was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 18, OPP said.

