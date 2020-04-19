Teen sent to hospital with critical injuries after fire in Thorold, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old was sent to a Hamilton, Ont., hospital with critical injuries after a house fire in Thorold on Saturday morning, according to Niagara police.

Investigators say the teen was discovered inside a residence near Maitland and Colborne streets when the fire broke out sometime before 11 a.m.

A 70-year-old female was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Niagara police and the Ontario Fire Marshall are investigating the incident.

Fast work today by crews at a structure fire on Maitland St. One patient trapped on second floor was rescued with vital signs absent. Pleased to report that the patient is now breathing and in hospital.

Great care by @NiagaraMedics @NiagaraEMS — Thorold PFFA (@tpffa1182) April 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

4:53 National Fire Prevention Week National Fire Prevention Week