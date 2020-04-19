Menu

Canada

Teen sent to hospital with critical injuries after fire in Thorold, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 19, 2020 1:44 pm
Niagara police and the Ontario Fire Marshall are investigating a fire at a home near Maitland and Colborne Streets in Thorold on April 18, 2020.
Niagara police and the Ontario Fire Marshall are investigating a fire at a home near Maitland and Colborne Streets in Thorold on April 18, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 16-year-old was sent to a Hamilton, Ont., hospital with critical injuries after a house fire in Thorold on Saturday morning, according to Niagara police.

Investigators say the teen was discovered inside a residence near Maitland and Colborne streets when the fire broke out sometime before 11 a.m.

A 70-year-old female was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Niagara police and the Ontario Fire Marshall are investigating the incident.

