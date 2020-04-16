‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot: Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley return in teaser

Send this page to someone via email

Saved by the Bell is taking us back to Bayside High in the first teaser trailer for a reboot of the series.

The teaser was released by Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, on Wednesday featuring original cast members A.C. Slater, played by Mario Lopez, and Jessie Spano, played by Elizabeth Berkley.

“Remember how much fun high school used to be?” Slater asks Jessie during the teaser.

“Can you believe that was, like, 30 years ago?” Jesse replies.

The teaser trailer also features a new generation of students attending Bayside High, including Josie Totah, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Haskiri Velazquez and Alycia Pascual-Pena.

The original Saved by the Bell series ran for four seasons from 1989 to 1992. There was also a spinoff titled Saved by the Bell: College Years, which lasted for one season from 1993 to 1994.

The show starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris; Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater; Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano; Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski; Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers; and Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle.

The reboot will explore conflict stemming from when Zack, who is now governor of California, gets into trouble for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — one of which is Bayside High.

Berkley previously posted a throwback photo of herself and Lopez, writing, “I’M SO EXCITED…. here we gooooo!!! @mariolopez…. are you ready for grownup Jessie?!💃🏼 SWIPE for more pics…. Jessie and Slater are back for more fun. We are thrilled to have Emmy winning 30Rock writer @TraceyWigfield bring the sequel to life on NBC/Universal.”

It’s currently unknown when the reboot series will launch on Peacock as production was halted as the show neared completion.

Peacock recently said that the series could still premiere in 2020.