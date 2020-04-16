Menu

Entertainment

‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot: Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley return in teaser

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 12:24 pm
Saved by the Bell reboot trailer
Watch the first teaser trailer for the reboot of 'Saved By The Bell' featuring members of the original cast.

Saved by the Bell is taking us back to Bayside High in the first teaser trailer for a reboot of the series.

The teaser was released by Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, on Wednesday featuring original cast members A.C. Slater, played by Mario Lopez, and Jessie Spano, played by Elizabeth Berkley.

“Remember how much fun high school used to be?” Slater asks Jessie during the teaser.

READ MORE: Mark-Paul Gosselaar confirms return in ‘Saved by the Bell’ revival

“Can you believe that was, like, 30 years ago?” Jesse replies.

The teaser trailer also features a new generation of students attending Bayside High, including Josie Totah, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Haskiri Velazquez and Alycia Pascual-Pena.

The original Saved by the Bell series ran for four seasons from 1989 to 1992. There was also a spinoff titled Saved by the Bell: College Years, which lasted for one season from 1993 to 1994.

The show starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris; Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater; Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano; Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski; Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers; and Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle.

The reboot will explore conflict stemming from when Zack, who is now governor of California, gets into trouble for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — one of which is Bayside High.

READ MORE: Michael Che to pay rent for 160 apartments in honour of grandmother who died of COVID-19

Berkley previously posted a throwback photo of herself and Lopez, writing, “I’M SO EXCITED…. here we gooooo!!! @mariolopez…. are you ready for grownup Jessie?!💃🏼 SWIPE for more pics…. Jessie and Slater are back for more fun. We are thrilled to have Emmy winning 30Rock writer @TraceyWigfield bring the sequel to life on NBC/Universal.”

It’s currently unknown when the reboot series will launch on Peacock as production was halted as the show neared completion.

Peacock recently said that the series could still premiere in 2020.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saved By the BellMario Lopezsaved by the bell rebootsaved by the bell reboot detailsmario lopez saved by the bellmario lopez saved by the bell rebootsaved by the bell reboot castsaved by the bell reboot teasersaved by the bell reboot trailersaved by the bell trailer
