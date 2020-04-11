Two Prince Albert residents die in highway car crash

RCMP in Prince Albert, Sask., are investigating a crash southeast of the city that claimed the lives of two people on Friday.
Police say a car and truck collided on Highway 3 in the early afternoon near Muskoday First Nation.
The 22-year-old woman driving the car along with a 17-year-old passenger had died at the scene, police say. Both were from Prince Albert.
The people in the truck – a man, woman and child – were all taken to the hospital with injuries say police. The child has since been released.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
