Two Prince Albert residents die in highway car crash

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Prince Albert, Sask., are investigating a crash southeast of the city that claimed the lives of two people on Friday.

Police say a car and truck collided on Highway 3 in the early afternoon near Muskoday First Nation.

The 22-year-old woman driving the car along with a 17-year-old passenger had died at the scene, police say. Both were from Prince Albert.

READ MORE: RCMP and city officials in Red Deer raise concerns about recent uptick in drivers speeding

The people in the truck – a man, woman and child – were all taken to the hospital with injuries say police. The child has since been released.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

2:44 Coronavirus outbreak: Officials say RCMP enforcement of Quarantine Act additional measure Coronavirus outbreak: Officials say RCMP enforcement of Quarantine Act additional measure

Story continues below advertisement