Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Global News Colour a HERO

By Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 7:58 pm
.

Let’s say thank you to our heroes. There are so many people working hard to keep us all safe and healthy while you do your part to stay at home. Draw a picture and including a special message to someone you think is a hero.

Start with a blank canvas

  • Find an 8.5- by 11-inch letter-size paper.
  • Avoid paper with holes or lines.
  • Make your artwork pop by colouring every inch of your paper
  • Take a picture of your artwork.
  • Before submitting, make sure the photo is in focus and taken straight on with no glare and no shadows in the photo.

Submitting your artwork:

Email your masterpiece colour@globalnews.ca

Don’t forget to include your NAME and AGE in the name of your file so we can give credit (example: ColourAHero-John-Age6.JPEG), or write your first name only and age in the top left corner of the picture.

Story continues below advertisement

Make one of your own or colour one of our heroes!  Colour a HERO – Colouring Book

WATCH:  Global News wants to help you say thank you to those working to keep us safe

By emailing a Colour a Hero submission to Global News, I acknowledge that I have read, understood and agreed to the Contest RulesCorus Entertainment Terms and Conditions and Corus Entertainment Privacy Policy.
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.