Global News Colour a HERO

Let’s say thank you to our heroes. There are so many people working hard to keep us all safe and healthy while you do your part to stay at home. Draw a picture and including a special message to someone you think is a hero.

Start with a blank canvas

Find an 8.5- by 11-inch letter-size paper.

Avoid paper with holes or lines.

Make your artwork pop by colouring every inch of your paper

Take a picture of your artwork.

Before submitting, make sure the photo is in focus and taken straight on with no glare and no shadows in the photo.

Submitting your artwork:

Email your masterpiece colour@globalnews.ca

Don’t forget to include your NAME and AGE in the name of your file so we can give credit (example: ColourAHero-John-Age6.JPEG), or write your first name only and age in the top left corner of the picture.

Make one of your own or colour one of our heroes! Colour a HERO – Colouring Book

WATCH: Global News wants to help you say thank you to those working to keep us safe

By emailing a Colour a Hero submission to Global News, I acknowledge that I have read, understood and agreed to the Contest Rules, Corus Entertainment Terms and Conditions and Corus Entertainment Privacy Policy.