Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian dead after being hit by a pickup truck in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 9:09 am
Hamilton police say a pedestrian died after hit by a truck in downtown on April 7, 2020.
Hamilton police say a pedestrian died after hit by a truck in downtown on April 7, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say they are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a pickup truck in downtown Hamilton, Ont.

A woman in her 60s succumbed to her injuries in hospital after she was hit by a Toyota Tacoma truck around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night near the intersection of King Street East and James Street North, say investigators.

READ MORE: Oakville, Ont., man charged with arson following apartment building fire

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

No charges have been laid.

Hamilton police investigate quadruple shooting that kills a man and woman, injures others
Hamilton police investigate quadruple shooting that kills a man and woman, injures others
Story continues below advertisement
HamiltonHamilton PoliceFatal Accidentdowntown Hamiltonking street eastJames Street Northpedestrian hit by car in downtown hamilton
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.