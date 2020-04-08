Pedestrian dead after being hit by a pickup truck in downtown Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a pickup truck in downtown Hamilton, Ont.

A woman in her 60s succumbed to her injuries in hospital after she was hit by a Toyota Tacoma truck around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night near the intersection of King Street East and James Street North, say investigators.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

No charges have been laid.

