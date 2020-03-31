Man dies after arrest by Oxford House RCMP, IIU investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a man’s death following his arrest in Oxford House.

Police say the man was intoxicated when he was arrested after officers were called to reports of a disturbance in the community, roughly 577 km northeast of Winnipeg, Thursday.

Oxford House RCMP say the man was put into a cell at their detachment shortly before 10 a.m., but was then found unresponsive in his cell around 5:48 p.m.

IIU investigating death following arrest in Oxford House https://t.co/KXd4SGEVLT pic.twitter.com/UG76yQwgCM — IIU Manitoba (@IIUManitoba) March 31, 2020

The man was taken to the nursing station and sent to hospital in Winnipeg, where he died Saturday.

On Monday, police reported the man’s death to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which investigates all serious incidents involving police.

Because the case involves a fatality, a request for a civilian monitor will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission.

Witnesses or anyone with information or video footage that might help in the investigation are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

