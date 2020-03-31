Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Man dies after arrest by Oxford House RCMP, IIU investigating

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 6:08 pm
Updated March 31, 2020 6:12 pm
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating after a man died following his arrest by Oxford House RCMP.
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating after a man died following his arrest by Oxford House RCMP. Getty Images

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a man’s death following his arrest in Oxford House.

Police say the man was intoxicated when he was arrested after officers were called to reports of a disturbance in the community, roughly 577 km northeast of Winnipeg, Thursday.

READ MORE: IIU investigating after woman’s arm broken during Winnipeg arrest

Oxford House RCMP say the man was put into a cell at their detachment shortly before 10 a.m., but was then found unresponsive in his cell around 5:48 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was taken to the nursing station and sent to hospital in Winnipeg, where he died Saturday.

On Monday, police reported the man’s death to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which investigates all serious incidents involving police.

READ MORE: IIU clears Winnipeg police officer in suspect’s fatal shooting

Because the case involves a fatality, a request for a civilian monitor will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission.

Witnesses or anyone with information or video footage that might help in the investigation are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout
‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPIIUIndependent Investigation Unit Of ManitobaOxford House RCMPman dies police custodyMan dies RCMP oxford houseOxford House Police Death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.