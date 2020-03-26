Pickering man charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of Brantford couple

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a married couple inside their Brantford home last summer.

Police found Larry Reynolds, 64, and Lynn VanEvery, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds inside their home on Park Road South on July 18, 2019. Despite lifesaving attempts from emergency responders, they were both pronounced dead on scene.

Others were inside the home at the time, although police did not say how many people or how they were related to the victims.

Police also said the shooting was targeted, although they did not say whether they had established a motive.

On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police arrested a suspect in Thunder Bay in connection with the murders.

Kareem Zedan, 22, of Pickering, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will appear via video link in a Brantford courtroom on April 2.

