Arrest warrant issued for woman who allegedly defrauded local union: Ottawa police

Ottawa police say they’ve issued an arrest warrant for a 58-year-old Ottawa woman who allegedly defrauded a local union that she helped run between 2015 and 2016.

In a news release Thursday, police did not name the union in question, but said the labour group had discovered anomalies during an internal audit.

Following an internal investigation, the group submitted a complaint to the police service.

According to police, the accused woman wrote herself about 50 cheques for a combined total of more than $19,000 while she served as the union’s interim president and treasurer.

Ottawa police said Margarita Faundez is wanted for fraud over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of crime.

Police urge anyone with information about Faundez’s whereabouts to email the case’s lead investigator at desjourdys@ottawapolice.ca or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

