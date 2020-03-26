Menu

Crime

Arrest warrant issued for woman who allegedly defrauded local union: Ottawa police

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 10:34 am
Updated March 26, 2020 10:35 am
The Ottawa Police Service headquarters on Elgin Street downtown are pictured on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
The Ottawa Police Service headquarters on Elgin Street downtown are pictured on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Nick Westoll / Global News

Ottawa police say they’ve issued an arrest warrant for a 58-year-old Ottawa woman who allegedly defrauded a local union that she helped run between 2015 and 2016.

In a news release Thursday, police did not name the union in question, but said the labour group had discovered anomalies during an internal audit.

Following an internal investigation, the group submitted a complaint to the police service.

According to police, the accused woman wrote herself about 50 cheques for a combined total of more than $19,000 while she served as the union’s interim president and treasurer.

Ottawa police said Margarita Faundez is wanted for fraud over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of crime.

Police urge anyone with information about Faundez’s whereabouts to email the case’s lead investigator at desjourdys@ottawapolice.ca or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
