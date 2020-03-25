Menu

Crime

Ennismore man charged with assault in domestic incident: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 9:19 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police have charged a 23-year-old man with assault after responding to a reported domestic incident. Global News File

An Ennismore man has been arrested and charged following a reported domestic incident early Wednesday in Peterborough.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were dispatched to a residence around 1:15 a.m. for reports of an alleged assault. According to police, a man allegedly assaulted a woman in the residence, which reportedly included grabbing her throat.

READ MORE: Domestic violence rates expected to spike amid social distancing, advocacy group warns

Officers located the suspect in the area, and as a result of the investigation, the 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, police say.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 4.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, police say the name of the accused will not be released.

