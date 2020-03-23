Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman, Trent Hills man charged with rash of break and enters in summer 2019

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 10:56 am
Two people have been arrested in connection to break and enters and thefts in Trent Hills and Havelock last summer.
Two people have been arrested in connection to break and enters and thefts in Trent Hills and Havelock last summer. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Peterborough woman and a Trent Hills man have been arrested in connection to several break and enters last summer.

Northumberland OPP say the arrests come following investigations into several break and enters and thefts that occurred in the Municipality of Trent Hills and the village of Havelock during August and September of 2019.

READ MORE: Peterborough police seeking 2 suspects in reported break and enter on Parkhill Road West

Alison Casemore, 32, of Peterborough and Robert James Prevost, 39, of Trent Hills were arrested and each charged with:

  • Break and enter at a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence
  • Break and enter at a place with intent to commit an indictable offence
  • Theft under $5,000
  • Theft over $5,000
  • Two counts of theft of a motor vehicle
  • Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Both accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a later date, OPP said Monday. 

