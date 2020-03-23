Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly Survey: Which of the following musicians would you choose to quarantine with?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted March 23, 2020 9:29 am
A security guard wearing a protective mask assists a woman in Manila, Philippines Friday, March 13, 2020. Many people adjusted their travel plans ahead of a government suspension of domestic travel to and from metropolitan Manila. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte also authorized sweeping quarantines in the crowded capital to fight the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila).
A security guard wearing a protective mask assists a woman in Manila, Philippines Friday, March 13, 2020. Many people adjusted their travel plans ahead of a government suspension of domestic travel to and from metropolitan Manila. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte also authorized sweeping quarantines in the crowded capital to fight the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila).
The streets are empty as we self-isolate/shelter in place/commit to a quarantine. It already feels like this has been going on forever, doesn’t it?Let’s try a “would you rather” thought experiment. If you were told you had to go into an indefinite quarantine with one of the following people, whom would you pick:
  1. Liam Gallagher
  2. Courtney Love
  3. Ozzy Osbourne
  4. Marilyn Manson.
No write-ins allowed. What’s your pick?
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Quarantine
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.