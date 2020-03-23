Weekly Survey: Which of the following musicians would you choose to quarantine with?

A security guard wearing a protective mask assists a woman in Manila, Philippines Friday, March 13, 2020. Many people adjusted their travel plans ahead of a government suspension of domestic travel to and from metropolitan Manila. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte also authorized sweeping quarantines in the crowded capital to fight the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila).