Sport Manitoba announces coaching award winners after cancelling event

Sport Manitoba has announced the winners of its annual Coaching Awards. The awards are usually handed out at a gala dinner event, which was scheduled for Saturday evening at the Club Regent Event Centre. However, the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winners are a mix of coaches of various amateur sports from around Manitoba. They include Krystle McDougall of the Pan-Am Boxing Club, East St. Paul Figure Skating coach Tanya Pilat, Garth Goodbrandson from Golf Manitoba, water skiing coach Cole Grant, Minnedosa rugby coach Kathleen Muirhead, and Rhythmic Gymnastics coaches Tracy Sterdan and Tanya Manastersky.

The Manitoba Aboriginal Female Coach of the Year award was given to Danielle Daniels, while Curtis Nepinak was named the Manitoba Aboriginal Male Coach of the Year.

Sport Manitoba also honours coaches from across Manitoba who have coached at international events in the previous year as well as individuals who have been coaching a minimum of 25 years in the province.

Those winners will be announced Saturday evening on Sport Manitoba’s website and social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).