Winnipeg man charged in ‘unprovoked violent attack’ that killed taxi driver

A 20-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in what police are calling a violent and unprovoked attack that left a Winnipeg taxi cab driver fighting for life in his vehicle Thursday morning.

Police were called after passersby noticed a taxi cab stopped in the 500 block of Burrows Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. with its emergency light activated.

Officers found the driver of the cab, Balvir Toor, 44, seriously assaulted in his cab.

Toor was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Duffy’s Taxi confirmed to Global News Thursday Toor was one of their drivers.

The killing is Winnipeg’s eighth of 2020.

Homicide detectives were able to identify a suspect who was arrested at a home in the King Edward neighbourhood around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspect ordered a cab, and after being picked up, began stabbing the driver in an unprovoked attack before fleeing the scene.

Okoth Obeing of Winnipeg is charged with second-degree murder and four counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

Obeing has been detained in custody.

