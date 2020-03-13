London man, 31, charged after man stabbed, police officer assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

London police have laid charges after a man tried to push his way into a south-end home and stabbed the man who tried to stop him.

According to police, a 29-year-old man inside a residence on Ladybrook Crescent heard a knock at the door around 8 p.m. Thursday. When he went to open the door, a stranger tried to push his way in. The victim was stabbed as he tried to stop the suspect, who fled, police say.

The victim was reportedly taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but, as of Friday afternoon, was listed in fair condition.

Police identified the suspect and say he later went to hospital himself for minor injuries he had sustained. According to police, an officer was assaulted during the suspect’s arrest and sustained minor injuries.

A London man, 31, has since been charged with aggravated assault, assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

