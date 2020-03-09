Lethbridge post-secondary schools say health and safety top priority amid coronavirus concerns

Post-secondary institutes in Lethbridge said they are encouraging staff and students to be proactive about the possible spread of COVID-19.

Lethbridge College said it is taking some proactive steps to ensure health and safety is a top priority.

The college issued a statement which reads:

“Lethbridge College is actively monitoring all of the latest information on COVID-19. The health and safety of our campus community is our top concern. We are following the recommendations of provincial and federal public health agencies. We are also reviewing our institutional pandemic plan to ensure business continuity as this global health emergency continues to develop. At this time, all classes and events are continuing as scheduled.

Lethbridge College has increased the frequency of cleaning of high-traffic areas and has installed extra hand sanitizer stations throughout campus. We encourage everyone in our community to continue to help minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 by following prevention techniques advised by Alberta Health Services.”

The University of Lethbridge said it is also encouraging people to follow those same tips from Alberta Health Services.

U of L also issued a statement, it reads:

“To date, the University of Lethbridge has been proactive in its approach to the COVID-19 situation. A working group bringing together relevant campus units began meeting in late January. A web page was developed shortly thereafter, followed by targeted messaging to the campus community through a variety of means, including direct email.

The safety of our campus community is of the utmost importance and we are monitoring the situation closely. Some decisions have been made in response to COVID-19, including suspending the presence of U of L student recruiters in China. Additionally, the Health Centre has implemented protocols to accommodate any member of our campus community who might exhibit symptoms consistent with the virus, the University has strongly discouraged employees and students to suspend all non-essential international university travel.”

Alberta has recorded three new cases of the novel coronavirus, provincial health officials confirmed Monday morning.

That brings the total number of cases in the province to seven, all of which have been confirmed, according to Alberta Health.

Anyone in Alberta who feels ill and believes they may have COVID-19 symptoms is asked to stay home and call 811 for guidance, rather than go to a medical clinic or hospital. More information can be found on Alberta Health’s website.