Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba government funds Crime Stoppers anti-meth campaign

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 12:40 pm
The Manitoba government initiative will support Crime Stoppers in the province as it seeks tips on meth-related crime.
The Manitoba government initiative will support Crime Stoppers in the province as it seeks tips on meth-related crime. Shane Gibson/Global News

The province is teaming up with Manitoba Crime Stoppers to target meth dealers.

The Manitoba government announced $180,000 in funding on Monday to support a provincewide push from Crime Stoppers looking for tips related to meth dealers and traffickers.

READ MORE: ‘Tough on crime’ is not the answer to fixing Winnipeg’s inner-city meth issues — report

Along with a new website, the money will be used to increase the cash awards given to tipsters who provide information that leads to meth-related arrests.

“Criminals dealing illicit drugs, and particularly meth, are a danger to all Manitobans,” Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This partnership with Crime Stoppers will help ensure Manitobans with important information to share can feel safe making an anonymous report to better their community.

“We believe this campaign will clearly highlight why it is important to call the tip line and be part of the solution.”

The province’s three Crime Stoppers organizations will also develop a multimedia campaign to entice Manitobans to report information on meth-related crime, including dealing or trafficking.

“Every piece of information — no matter how trivial — is important,” said Paul Johnson, chair of Winnipeg Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: From math teacher to meth user — How one Winnipeg man turned his life around

Story continues below advertisement

“The three Crime Stoppers programs are proud to be part of that community to create a ‘made-in-Manitoba solution’ to address this crisis.”

The province’s investment comes through the federal Proceeds of Crime Fund, a pot of cash collected from money forfeited by federally prosecuted criminals.

Largest meth bust in Manitoba history could temporarily lead to more crime, expert says
Largest meth bust in Manitoba history could temporarily lead to more crime, expert says
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeMethwinnipeg methCliff CullenManitoba Crime StoppersWinnipeg Crime StoppersCrime Stoppers Meth CampaignManitoba meth campaignmeth campaign ManitobaMeth in ManitobaSomething is Wrong
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.