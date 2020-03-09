Manitoba government funds Crime Stoppers anti-meth campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The province is teaming up with Manitoba Crime Stoppers to target meth dealers.

The Manitoba government announced $180,000 in funding on Monday to support a provincewide push from Crime Stoppers looking for tips related to meth dealers and traffickers.

Along with a new website, the money will be used to increase the cash awards given to tipsters who provide information that leads to meth-related arrests.

“Criminals dealing illicit drugs, and particularly meth, are a danger to all Manitobans,” Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said in a release.

“This partnership with Crime Stoppers will help ensure Manitobans with important information to share can feel safe making an anonymous report to better their community.

“We believe this campaign will clearly highlight why it is important to call the tip line and be part of the solution.”

The province’s three Crime Stoppers organizations will also develop a multimedia campaign to entice Manitobans to report information on meth-related crime, including dealing or trafficking.

“Every piece of information — no matter how trivial — is important,” said Paul Johnson, chair of Winnipeg Crime Stoppers.

“The three Crime Stoppers programs are proud to be part of that community to create a ‘made-in-Manitoba solution’ to address this crisis.”

The province’s investment comes through the federal Proceeds of Crime Fund, a pot of cash collected from money forfeited by federally prosecuted criminals.

