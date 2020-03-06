Global Lethbridge nominated for RTDNA award for Blood Tribe Killer series

Send this page to someone via email

Global Lethbridge has been nominated for a Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for its four-part series Blood Tribe killer.

Nominated for the Original/Enterprise Award in the Multiplatform Category, Blood Tribe killer took a deep dive into the prescription drug crisis on the southern Alberta First Nation and its desperate call for help.

The Blood Tribe is the largest First Nation in Canada, and its people have been plagued by mass overdoses and deaths for years.

Global News’ Chris Chacon brought the stories of a former drug dealer, a pregnant woman who was staying at the Blood Tribe detox centre until she delivered her healthy baby, and those calling for the government to do more for the struggling community.

The hard-hitting and emotional series featured stories online and broadcast, reaching hundreds across the province.

The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize the best journalists, programs, stations and news organizations in digital, television and radio across the country.

Prairie region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony in Calgary on April 4.