Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Global Lethbridge nominated for RTDNA award for Blood Tribe Killer series

By Staff Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 8:36 pm
Image of Blood Tribe Police and EMS responding to a call on the reserve.
Image of Blood Tribe Police and EMS responding to a call on the reserve. Chris Chacon/Global News

Global Lethbridge has been nominated for a Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for its four-part series Blood Tribe killer.

Nominated for the Original/Enterprise Award in the Multiplatform Category, Blood Tribe killer took a deep dive into the prescription drug crisis on the southern Alberta First Nation and its desperate call for help.

READ MORE: Southern Alberta woman detoxing from drug addiction delivers healthy baby

The Blood Tribe is the largest First Nation in Canada, and its people have been plagued by mass overdoses and deaths for years.

Global News’ Chris Chacon brought the stories of a former drug dealer, a pregnant woman who was staying at the Blood Tribe detox centre until she delivered her healthy baby, and those calling for the government to do more for the struggling community.

The hard-hitting and emotional series featured stories online and broadcast, reaching hundreds across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Blood Tribe killer: How the drug crisis exploded on the southern Alberta First Nation

The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize the best journalists, programs, stations and news organizations in digital, television and radio across the country.

Prairie region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony in Calgary on April 4.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Blood TribeRTDNA Prairie regionBlood Tribe Killer RTDNA awardGlobal Lethbridge RTDNAGlobal Lethbridge RTDNA nominationGlobal News Blood Tribe KillerRTDNA Prairie awards
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.