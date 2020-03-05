Menu

Crime

Animal Services lay charges in Winnipeg dog attack, but say animals not used for fighting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 2:37 pm
Updated March 5, 2020 3:23 pm
An American pit bull Terrier is shown in this file photo.
An American pit bull Terrier is shown in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

The dog owner in a vicious attack on the weekend is facing charges under the Responsible Pet Ownership By-law, says the City of Winnipeg.

The incident, which took place early Saturday outside the Capri Motel on Pembina Highway, involved three adult dogs and a puppy, and saw three people, including the owner, sent to hospital with serious injuries police described as “life-altering.”

After the attack, police located and put down two of the adult dogs. The breeds remain unknown.

The third adult dog has since been euthanized and determined to be an American pit bull terrier, while the puppy — who was too young for its breed to be confirmed — is safely with a rescue organization.

Police and Animal Services have said the puppy was not believed to have participated in the attack itself.

READ MORE: Vicious dog attack not ‘random,’ say Winnipeg police, Animal Services

The Responsible Pet Ownership By-law lists American pit bull terriers among the banned breeds that are not allowed within city limits. It also details owners’ requirements for controlling their pets’ behaviour.

Animal Services said they’re unable to provide specifics on the nature of the charges, but said there’s no indication that the dogs were being used for fighting.

None of the dogs were spayed/neutered or licensed.

Winnipeg policeDogsDog AttackPit BullAnimal ServicesWinnipeg Animal ServicesWinnipeg dogsResponsible Pet Ownership By-LawAmerican pit bull terrier
