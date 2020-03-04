Southbound incident on Coquihalla cleared; DriveBC advising motorists to travel with care

Motorists taking the Coquihalla Highway are being advised to travel with care following a multiple-vehicle incident along the southbound lanes on Wednesday.
According to DriveBC, the incident — which has now been cleared — occurred between Exit 217 (Zopkios brake check) and Exit 202 (one kilometre south of the Great Bear Snowshed).
The incident temporarily reduced the highway to one lane.
While the incident has been cleared, DriveBC is advising motorists to expect delays and congestion.
On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued an afternoon and overnight weather warning for the Coquihalla, projecting that 10 to 20 centimetres of snow would blanket the highway.
COMMENTS