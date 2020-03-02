London police release photos of sex assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

London police have released photos as they search for the suspect wanted in a sexual assault near Adelaide Street and Fanshawe Park Road on Feb. 21.

Police launched their search after a woman reported being touched inappropriately inside the vestibule of a business near the north end intersection.

They say a suspect, unknown to the woman, entered the business after hours, exposing himself and touching the woman inappropriately.

The woman was able to get away without sustaining injuries.

The alleged incident took place at around 8:20 p.m. Feb. 21, according to police.

*UPDATE – LONDON, ON (March 2, 2020) – Police have obtained still images of a suspect involved in a sexual assault investigation from February 21, 2020. Read more here: https://t.co/HPTix5hRaJ #ldnont pic.twitter.com/LKbLZhpwo7 — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 2, 2020

The suspect has been described as between 25 and 35 years of age and roughly six feet tall, with a thin build and a short, dark beard.

Police say he was last seen wearing a dark or grey shirt and tan-coloured pants and was walking northbound toward Fanshawe Park Road from the Adelaide Street business.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.