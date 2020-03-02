Menu

Crime

London police release photos of sex assault suspect

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 2, 2020 9:36 am
Police are describing the male suspect as between 25 and 35 years of age and roughly six feet tall, with a thin build and a short, dark beard. London Police Service

London police have released photos as they search for the suspect wanted in a sexual assault near Adelaide Street and Fanshawe Park Road on Feb. 21.

Police launched their search after a woman reported being touched inappropriately inside the vestibule of a business near the north end intersection.

READ MORE: Police seeking suspect after woman touched inappropriately inside London, Ont. business

They say a suspect, unknown to the woman, entered the business after hours, exposing himself and touching the woman inappropriately.

The woman was able to get away without sustaining injuries.

The alleged incident took place at around 8:20 p.m. Feb. 21, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect has been described as between 25 and 35 years of age and roughly six feet tall, with a thin build and a short, dark beard.

Police say he was last seen wearing a dark or grey shirt and tan-coloured pants and was walking northbound toward Fanshawe Park Road from the Adelaide Street business.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioSexual AssaultLondon Policesex assaultInappropriate Touchingnorth londonAdelaide Street NorthFanshawe Park road westtouched inappropriately
