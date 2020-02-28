OHL Roundup: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Philip Tomasino and Kyle MacLean scored in the shootout as the Oshawa Generals edged the Peterborough Petes 4-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Ty Tullio, Oliver Suni and Lleyton Moore had goals in regulation time for the Generals (31-18-9).

Jordan Kooy combined with Zachary Paputsakis for 37 saves in Oshawa’s net for the win.

Akil Thomas, Zach Gallant and Liam Kirk supplied the offence for the Petes (33-21-4).

Hunter Jones stopped 28 shots for Peterborough.

Oshawa went 1 for 2 on the power play and the Petes scored on their only man advantage.

GREYHOUNDS 2 SPITFIRES 1 (OT)

Story continues below advertisement

WINDSOR, Ont. — Robert Calisti scored on a power play 2:54 into overtime as Sault Ste. Marie slipped past the Spitfires.

Jaromir Pytlik also scored for the Greyhounds (26-29-4).

Curtis Douglas was the lone scorer for Windsor (32-19-6).

—

ICEDOGS 6 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Adrien Beraldo put away the winner 8:29 into the second period as Niagara doubled the Colts.

Mason Howard, Cameron Butler, Ivan Lodnia, Jackson Doherty and Jake Uberti also scored for the IceDogs (18-34-6).

Josh Nelson, Aidan Brown and Brandt Clarke replied for Barrie (27-25-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2020.

View link »