Politics

Provincial government green lights Surrey transition to municipal police force

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 1:12 pm
The city unveiled what a Surrey police cruiser might look like.
The city unveiled what a Surrey police cruiser might look like. Chris Allard/Global News

The B.C. government has approved a transition report for Surrey to move to a municipal police force, but there are concerns things will not be in place for the targeted April 1, 2021 launch date.

Surrey mayor Doug McCallum was elected in 2018 in part on a promise to ditch the RCMP and move to a Surrey Police Department.

The process will now begin to hire a police board and then a police chief. Once the management teams are in place they will begin recruiting officers.

Former attorney general Wally Oppal chaired the committee looking into the transition. On Wednesday he said the spring 2021 goal was too ambitious.

“All that takes time. You want to make sure that whatever is done is done the right way and correctly and according to standards,” he said.

“I’d say you’re probably looking at a good two years.”

Public Safety Mike Farnworth will speak to the media on Thursday afternoon.

It is his decision as to whether the full report will be released.

More to come…

RCMPSurreyDoug McCallumSurrey policeMike FarnworthWally Oppal
