Blowing snow, squalls expected in Guelph area, Waterloo Region: Environment Canada

Environment Canada says Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County could be in for some snow squalls and blowing snow heading into the weekend.

A snow squall watch and blowing snow advisory were issued for all three areas on Thursday, while a snow squall warning was issued for the northern portion of Wellington County, including Mount Forest and Arthur.

The weather agency said snow squalls could develop off Lake Huron on Thursday afternoon and they may intensify, bringing heavy snow inland with blizzard-like conditions.

The squalls are expected to last until Saturday morning and some areas in northern Wellington County may see over 40 centimetres of snow, Environment Canada said.

7 cm so far at #YYZ with a further 7-12 cm expected for most of the GTA before the snow eases by 7 a.m. in Toronto. Then focus is on intense lake-effect snow off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay – expect a major impact on highway 400 and other roads to the north Thur/Fri #onstorm pic.twitter.com/TqQaNC1CMN — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 27, 2020

“Very strong northwest-to-west winds gusting 70 km/h will combine with the snow to generate near-zero visibility at times,” the agency said. “Changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.”

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations and could be impossible in those northern areas.

Environment Canada recommends changing travel plans, but if visibility is reduced while driving, drivers are urged to turn their lights on and maintain a safe distance behind the vehicle ahead.

