Edmonton Food Bank delivery truck again targeted by catalytic converter thieves

For the third time in less than six months, the catalytic converter has been stolen from an Edmonton Food Bank vehicle.
In a post on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, the not-for-profit organization said it wasn’t able to pick up or deliver food because one of its trucks had been targeted by thieves.
“This prevents us from helping our neighbours in need. We shouldn’t have to say it, but please stop stealing from us.”
This type of crime has been extremely common in Edmonton recently.
Thieves have stolen catalytic converters from senior’s home buses and from vehicles at dealerships, as well as from personal vehicles.
The catalytic converter on the bus at the Dr. Gerald Zetter Care Centre was stolen three times since 2018, which the manager calls a frustrating and costly problem.
READ MORE: Spike in catalytic converter thefts from Honda CR-Vs in EdmontonIn December, numbers from Edmonton police revealed an average of four or more catalytic converters had been stolen from under vehicles every day.
COMMENTS