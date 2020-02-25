Edmonton Food Bank delivery truck again targeted by catalytic converter thieves

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time in less than six months, the catalytic converter has been stolen from an Edmonton Food Bank vehicle.

In a post on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, the not-for-profit organization said it wasn’t able to pick up or deliver food because one of its trucks had been targeted by thieves.

“This prevents us from helping our neighbours in need. We shouldn’t have to say it, but please stop stealing from us.”

This type of crime has been extremely common in Edmonton recently.

Thieves have stolen catalytic converters from senior’s home buses and from vehicles at dealerships, as well as from personal vehicles.

The catalytic converter on the bus at the Dr. Gerald Zetter Care Centre was stolen three times since 2018, which the manager calls a frustrating and costly problem.

“[The seniors at the centre] rely so much on these outings and it gives them such quality of life and we have to cancel those events, and that’s so disappointing to the residents,” site manager Crytstal De Jong said.

“[We are a] not-for-profit organization, so that $3,000 comes directly from operations.”

The thefts have occurred largely overnight. Police said they involve vehicles often found in industrial areas, auto dealerships and hotel parking lots.

Police added vehicles such as Honda CR-Vs, Chevy Cavaliers and Pontiac Sunfires are also being targeted in apartment building parking lots.