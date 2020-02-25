Menu

Crime

Edmonton Food Bank delivery truck again targeted by catalytic converter thieves

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 6:08 pm
Updated February 25, 2020 6:11 pm
Edmonton seniors home hit by catalytic converter thieves
WATCH (Jan. 24): Residents of an Edmonton seniors home are the latest victims of a trending crime. They say it's a big hit and it's not the first time. Sarah Komadina explains.

For the third time in less than six months, the catalytic converter has been stolen from an Edmonton Food Bank vehicle.

In a post on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, the not-for-profit organization said it wasn’t able to pick up or deliver food because one of its trucks had been targeted by thieves.

READ MORE: Spike in catalytic converter thefts from Honda CR-Vs in Edmonton

“This prevents us from helping our neighbours in need. We shouldn’t have to say it, but please stop stealing from us.”

Story continues below advertisement

This type of crime has been extremely common in Edmonton recently.

Thieves have stolen catalytic converters from senior’s home buses and from vehicles at dealerships, as well as from personal vehicles.

More catalytic converter thefts in Edmonton
More catalytic converter thefts in Edmonton

The catalytic converter on the bus at the Dr. Gerald Zetter Care Centre was stolen three times since 2018, which the manager calls a frustrating and costly problem.

“[The seniors at the centre] rely so much on these outings and it gives them such quality of life and we have to cancel those events, and that’s so disappointing to the residents,” site manager Crytstal De Jong said.
“[We are a] not-for-profit organization, so that $3,000 comes directly from operations.”

READ MORE: Spike in catalytic converter thefts from Honda CR-Vs in Edmonton

In December, numbers from Edmonton police revealed an average of four or more catalytic converters had been stolen from under vehicles every day.
The thefts have occurred largely overnight. Police said they involve vehicles often found in industrial areas, auto dealerships and hotel parking lots.
Police added vehicles such as Honda CR-Vs, Chevy Cavaliers and Pontiac Sunfires are also being targeted in apartment building parking lots.
What can be done about theft of catalytic converters in Edmonton?
What can be done about theft of catalytic converters in Edmonton?
Edmonton policeEdmontonEdmonton crimeEdmonton Food BankCatalytic converterCatalytic Converter TheftEdmonton catalytic converter theftsAlberta catalytic converter theftsfood bank truck
