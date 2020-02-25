Menu

Canada

3 courts, 3 rulings: Carbon tax seen differently in different courts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2020 2:35 pm
Updated February 25, 2020 2:38 pm
WATCH: The province has won a landmark ruling against the federal carbon tax. As provincial affairs reporter Tom Vernon explains, the Alberta Court of Appeal sided with the UCP government's belief that the tax is unconstitutional.

Legal experts say rulings from provincial Appeal Courts on the federal carbon tax aren’t about the tax itself, but rather the government’s legal grounds for it.

READ MORE: Court of Appeal sides with Alberta on federal carbon tax

The Alberta Court ruled on Monday that the tax is unconstitutional, but Ontario and Saskatchewan backed the levy in decisions last year.

READ MORE: Federal carbon tax is constitutional: Saskatchewan Court of Appeal

University of Alberta law professor Eric Adams says the judgments differ because each court understood differently what the law is trying to do.

He says the Alberta judges took its goal to be regulating greenhouse gases overall — a much broader goal — rather than just setting a national price on carbon.

Saskatchewan loses carbon tax court challenge

READ MORE: Ontario vows to keep fighting carbon tax after 2 courts uphold it

Professor David Wright at the University of Calgary says the tax law relies on a little-used section of the Constitution that judges are now grappling with.

Both agree that Ottawa has plenty of other ways to bring in a carbon tax if the Supreme Court rules against it.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta GovernmentSupreme CourtAlberta EnvironmentAlberta Court Of AppealAlberta carbon taxFederal carbon taxGreenhouse gasesAlberta CourtSaskatchewan Carbon TaxPrice on Carbon
