QMJHL Roundup: Friday, February 21, 2020

SHERBROOKE, Que. – Alex-Olivier Voyer scored his 40th goal of the season 55 seconds into overtime as the Sherbrooke Phoenix extended their win streak to seven games by beating the Gatineau Olympiques 6-5 on Friday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Felix Robert scored twice for Sherbrooke (45-8-4) and Bailey Peach, Taro Jentzsch and Benjamin Tardiff had the other goals.

Manix Landry, Adam Capannelli, Jeremy Rainville, Mathieu Bizier and Kieran Craig scored for the Olympiques (20-31-5).

Phoenix goaltender Thomas Sigouin stopped 25 shots. Gatineau’s Remi Poirier stopped 38 shots.

EAGLES 5 SEA DOGS 4

SYDNEY, N.S. — Derek Gentile scored shorthanded and Shawn Boudrias’s 31st goal of the season stood as the winner as the Eagles (36-17-3) swooped past Saint John (27-29-1).

WILDCATS 3 HUSKIES 0

MONCTON, N.B. — Olivier Rodrigue stopped 23 shots and Alexander Khovanov scored twice as the Wildcats (43-12-1) blanked Rouyn-Noranda (25-26-4) to extend their win streak to 10 games.

TIGRES 3 ARMADA 0

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Fabio Iacobo stopped all 31 shots he faced to collect his second shutout of the season, lifting the Tigres (24-24-9) over Blainville-Boisbriand (29-33-3).

CATARACTES 5 VOLTIGEURS 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Xavier Cormier scored the go-ahead goal 15:07 into the third period and the Cataractes (27-29-0) held on to defeat Drummondville (30-24-2).

FOREURS 3 SAGUENEENS 2 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Maxence Guenette’s second goal of the game came 56 seconds into overtime to lift Val-d’Or (24-24-7) over the Sagueneens (37-11-6).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.