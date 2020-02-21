Wanted sex trafficking offender located in City of Kawartha Lakes: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police assisted in the arrest of a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

On Feb. 14, the repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad asked for help finding Richard Hover Cooper, 30, who was serving a four-year, one-month sentence for sexual interference, control movement to compel prostitution and trafficking persons under 18 for material. He was arrested in Halifax, N.S., in April 2015.

A warrant was issued for his breach of statutory release, ROPE said, noting he was known to frequent the Toronto area.

Peterborough Police Service says it received information that Cooper was in Manilla in the City of Kawartha Lakes, approximately 60 kilometres west of Peterborough. The area is under the jurisdiction of City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.

“The Peterborough Police Service was acting on information concerning a person wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and attended this location to ensure the person was taken into custody,” said Peterborough Police Service spokesperson Lauren Gilchrist.

“Our service cooperated with neighbouring police jurisdictions to ensure a successful arrest.”

Cooper had been on the lam since last August.

