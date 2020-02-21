Peterborough police investigating early morning stabbing in East City

Peterborough police are investigating an early morning stabbing in East City which sent one person to hospital.
Peterborough Police Service say around 1 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Hunter Street East.
According to a news release, one male was airlifted to a Toronto hospital and is in critical condition. The age of the victim was not released.
“There appears to be no threat to public safety,” police stated around 9:40 a.m.
The investigation continues. No other details have been provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Crime Stoppers online.
