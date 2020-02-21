Menu

Crime

Peterborough police investigating early morning stabbing in East City

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 9:51 am
Updated February 21, 2020 10:16 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police say a male is in critical condition following an early morning stabbing Friday. Global News File

Peterborough police are investigating an early morning stabbing in East City which sent one person to hospital.

Peterborough Police Service say around 1 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Hunter Street East.

READ MORE: Man charged with attempted murder following alley stabbing in downtown Peterborough

According to a news release, one male was airlifted to a Toronto hospital and is in critical condition. The age of the victim was not released.

“There appears to be no threat to public safety,” police stated around 9:40 a.m.

The investigation continues. No other details have been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Crime Stoppers online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
