A man in his 70s was stabbed in a London mosque on Thursday and another man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

“His condition has been assessed as non-life-threatening,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Pictures posted on Twitter showed police officers restraining a man in the prayer hall of the mosque, near Regents Park, and then leading him away.

A racist white terrorist ran into Regents Park Mosque during Asr prayer today (late afternoon prayer) and stabbed the Muaddin in the neck. This is absolutely terrible. No muslim is safe in their places of worship!! #regentspark pic.twitter.com/Asks4IRLEB — Murshid (@MurshHabib) February 20, 2020

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.