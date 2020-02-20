Toronto man charged with impaired driving in crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the north end of the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday night.

OPP say around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monck Road just west of the community of Norland, about 47 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Police investigated and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Johncarlo Boffo, 52, of Toronto was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 26.

