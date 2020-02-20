Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged with impaired driving in crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 11:15 am
A Toronto man faces an impaired driving charge following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.
A Toronto man faces an impaired driving charge following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday. Don Mitchell

A Toronto man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the north end of the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday night.

OPP say around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monck Road just west of the community of Norland, about 47 kilometres north of Lindsay.

READ MORE: 2 Bethany, Ont. men charged with second-degree murder in shooting of Omemee teen, OPP says

Police investigated and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Johncarlo Boffo, 52, of Toronto was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 26.

MADD Canada among groups voicing concerns about new Ontario licence plates
MADD Canada among groups voicing concerns about new Ontario licence plates
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesImpairedMonck RoadKawartha Lakes impairedNorlandNorland crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.