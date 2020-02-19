Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 15 involving several trucks, at least a dozen cars

At least a dozen cars and several trucks were involved in a major multi-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in the La Prairie region in Montérégie on Wednesday.
Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police said the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. on the southbound highway between the Matte and Montcalm exits.
Officers cannot confirm how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.
Highway 15 south is closed at the Matte exit.
Quebec Premier François Legault commented on the crash, saying that Transport Minister François Bonnardel is following the situation closely.
He added that his thoughts are with those affected.
