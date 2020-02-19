Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 15 involving several trucks, at least a dozen cars

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

At least a dozen cars and several trucks were involved in a major multi-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in the La Prairie region in Montérégie on Wednesday.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police said the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. on the southbound highway between the Matte and Montcalm exits.

Officers cannot confirm how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

Entrée boulevard Matte pour #A15 sud à Brossard / La Prairie, FERMÉE — accident plusieurs véhicules // MTQ en direction — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) February 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 15 south is closed at the Matte exit.

Quebec Premier François Legault commented on the crash, saying that Transport Minister François Bonnardel is following the situation closely.

He added that his thoughts are with those affected.

Je viens de voir les premières images du carambolage sur l’autoroute 15, à la hauteur de La Prairie. Les ministres @fbonnardelCAQ et @AndreeLaforest suivent la situation de près. Nous aurons des détails bientôt. Pensées aux personnes touchées. — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 19, 2020