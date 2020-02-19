Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 15 involving several trucks, at least a dozen cars

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 1:44 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 1:55 pm
Officers cannot confirm how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.
Officers cannot confirm how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

At least a dozen cars and several trucks were involved in a major multi-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in the La Prairie region in Montérégie on Wednesday.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police said the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. on the southbound highway between the Matte and Montcalm exits.

Officers cannot confirm how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 15 south is closed at the Matte exit.

Quebec Premier François Legault commented on the crash, saying that Transport Minister François Bonnardel is following the situation closely.

He added that his thoughts are with those affected.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashCollisionSureté du QuébecSQHighway 15MonteregieLa PrairieHIghway 15 crashMatte exit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.