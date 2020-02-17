Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Wet’suwet’en supporters set up blockade on Hwy. 75 in Manitoba

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 6:00 pm
Updated February 17, 2020 6:55 pm
Organizers vow to stay on the highway until Mounties stop enforcing a court injunction against the Wet’suwet’en Nation members blocking construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline near Houston, B.C.
Organizers vow to stay on the highway until Mounties stop enforcing a court injunction against the Wet’suwet’en Nation members blocking construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline near Houston, B.C. Malika Karim/Global News

A group of demonstrators set up a partial blockade on Mantioba’s Hwy. 75 Monday in protest of a contentious pipeline project in northern British Columbia.

A handful of protesters set up along the highway Monday morning, blocking southbound traffic to one lane, just south of Morris, Man.

Vin Clarke, one of the organizers, said the group had planned to keep the effort up until Mounties stop enforcing a court injunction against the Wet’suwet’en Nation members blocking construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline near Houston, B.C., but the Manitoba blockade came down around 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been discussing path forward for a year

“These invasions on our territories have to stop,” Clarke told Global News earlier in the day Monday.

The local demonstrators told Global News they planned to set up the barricade again, but weren’t clear on when that would happen.

Story continues below advertisement

The protest is part of a Canada-wide movement aiming to shut down the country’s economy in the wake of RCMP enforcement of the court injunction.

RCMP moved into the traditional, unceded territory on Feb. 6.

The $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink project is meant to carry natural gas from northeastern B.C. to Kitimat.

Vehicles top for the blockade Monday afternoon.
Vehicles top for the blockade Monday afternoon. Malika Karim/Global News

The company has signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected Indigenous councils along the route.

But hereditary chiefs who oppose the project say elected councils only have jurisdiction over First Nations reserves. The hereditary chiefs claim authority over rights and title to land that was never covered by treaty.

The group that set up the blockade in Manitoba Monday is the same that had blocked a major rail line west of Winnipeg last week.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Timeline of Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests and the dispute that sparked them

That blockade came down a day later after CN obtained a court order injunction.

RCMP were also set up along with protesters on Hwy. 75 Monday, telling Global News they were there to monitor the protest.

In a tweet, police warned drivers to expect delays, use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Northbound lanes weren’t affected, and protesters were allowing southbound traffic through the blockade without much delay while Global News was at the scene Monday afternoon.

Clarke said demonstrators were handing out information on treaty rights to drivers before letting them through the blockade.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en protests: Here’s what’s happening across Canada

The action came as railway blockades and protests in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are held across Canada.

The chiefs and their supporters are calling on the B.C. government to withdraw permissions for the project to proceed.

Across the country, groups have rallied in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Nation, blocking rails, streets, bridges and ports. Via Rail has cancelled most of its service across Canada, and CN has shut down its rail network in Eastern Canada, halting freight traffic.

–With files from Malika Karim, Kerri Breen, and David Lao

Blockade in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en disrupts border crossing in Thousand Islands
Blockade in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en disrupts border crossing in Thousand Islands
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PipelineWet'suwet'enwetsuwetan blockaderail cancellationsHighway 75Highway 75 Blockadeipeline blockadeManitoba Wetsuweten BlockadeVia Rai
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.