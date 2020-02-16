Artem Anisimov, Senators beat Stars in OT

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Artem Anisimov scored at 3:48 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars Sunday night.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Brady Tkachuk and Tyler Ennis also scored for the Senators (20-28-11) as Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots.

The Stars (34-19-6) got goals from John Klingberg, Stephen Johns and Joe Pavelski. Anton Khudobin finished with 42 saves.

Both teams were playing their third game in four nights. Ottawa was coming off a 4-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday, while the Stars beat the Canadiens 4-3 in overtime in Montreal on the same night.

Sunday’s game wraps up a three-game road trip for the Stars (2-0-1).

Ennis broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third as he picked up a rolling puck and backhanded it into an open net.

The Stars tied it at 14:49 when Tyler Seguin found a trailing Pavelski to beat Anderson stick side.

The Senators outshot the Stars 19-12 in the second period, but the game stayed 2-2 with all four goals coming in the first period.

The Stars got lucky on the opening goal as Klingberg’s shot deflected off Nikita Zaitsev’s skate and right past Anderson at 3:03.

Ottawa tied it on a power-play goal by Pageau as he buried a one-timer off a great pass by Tkachuk at 7:36. The Senators took the lead late in the period as Anthony Duclair picked up his own rebound and fed Tkachuk, who had a wide-open net at 18:10.

The Stars tied the game 33 seconds later when Seguin won the draw and Johns’ slapshot made its way through from the blueline.

Duclair has gone 21 games without a goal, but he’s still creating chances and if not for some big saves by Khudobin could have had a couple on this night.

Notes: Ottawa’s Nick Paul played in his 100th career game. Dallas D Roman Polak was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch Saturday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.

